posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on May 30th, 2019 at 2:53 pm

Tonight, on Kesari, the kidnappers try to mock Kesari which makes her very angry. With so many thoughts going on in her head, she decides to leave anyhow. The goons then keep her in a different room and in this room, Kesari finds a hole and gets an idea of escaping from there. Hanumant, on the other hand, is looking for Kesari all around. Madhavi, who knows that Kesari wouldn’t miss the tournament decides to go look for her at the tournament venue.

Going forward, the goons feel that Kesari has escaped but Kesari is seen hiding inside a barrel kept around. The same barrel is then loaded in the truck is on its way to Ajmer. Kesari is now in a fix and has nowhere to go. What will she do next? Tune in to Kesari Nandan from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm to know more.