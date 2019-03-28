Kesari on a mission!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on March 28th, 2019 at 6:12 pm

Tonight, on Kesari, we see her trying her level best to stop Shakti Singh from taking her daughter away to school. On seeing immense support from the other girls present there, Shakti Singh leaves her and storms out in anger. This makes Kesari feel accomplished as she gets one more girl to attend school. Looking at Kesari succeeding, Pappu Singh is keen on sending his sister to school too. With so much going on, Atma Ram and Zorawar are annoyed and plan to teach Kesari a lesson.

 

Later, we see Kesari playing with the school girls when Jawahar comes and challenges her for a wrestling match, but she refuses. The teacher then asks Jawahar to fight with another kid. Kesari, in the meantime, tries to help the boy as she knows how to defeat Jawahar. Will Kesari emerge victoriously? On the other hand, Shakti Singh and Atma Ram team up with Zorawar to take Kesari down. What will their plan be? Tune in to Kesari Nandan tonight at 8:30 pm to find out more.

 



