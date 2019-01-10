posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on January 10th, 2019 at 5:21 pm

Tonight, on Kesari Nandan, Kesari is all set to challenge the mindset by cutting her hair, becoming a boy and attending school. To start attending school lectures, she needs to make sure that she wins over Jawahar in a little challenge. Winning the same will lead to her getting admission in school. Will she win the challenge?



Back home, Kesari reveals to her mother Madhavi that she has changed her identity and is pretending to be a boy just so she can get admission in school. Around this time, her father comes on to the terrace and Madhavi hides Kesari. While the parents are having a little moment, her mother is constantly thinking about things will be once Hanumant gets to know. Will she be able to hide this for long?

Tune in to Kesari Nandan from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm to know how Kesari strategizes her next move!