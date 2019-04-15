posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on April 15th, 2019 at 6:56 pm

In tonight’s episode of Kesari Nandan, Bhairav Singh is seen having a conversation with Shakti Singh about him going to Dhanwa. We show that Jagat and Kesari have gone to the kushti sang to register for the 'under 14 bharat kesari' competition certificate. However, he keeps one condition that puts Kesari and Jagat in a fix. His condition is to either get Rs. 10,000 or get their father to enroll them. In another sequence, we see that Bhairav Singh has finally entered Dhanwa and wants to challenge Hanumant Singh. What happens next?

Later, Kesari decides to help Jawahar and takes him with her. Parallelly, Bhairav Singh is upset with what Hanumant Singh did to him previously and also feels that he is a better wrestler than Hanumant. According to Bhairav Singh, he deserves to get the 'Bharat kesari' competition. Will he take an extreme step towards this? Going forward, Kesari meets Hanumant Singh in the market and she gets an intuition that he might train her. Tune in to Kesari Nandan from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm to know more.