Kesari: An inspiration today, tomorrow and forever!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on February 24th, 2019 at 11:37 am

She's dedicated and determined. She's fearless and fierce. She's a go-getter and an ultimate risk-taker. Little Kesari is on a mission to prove herself and emerge victoriously! She's challenging mindsets one day at a time and it's nothing but inspiring. Here's listing a few qualities of Kesari that has won our hearts over and over again.

 

  1. As you know, the show revolves around an endearing story of a girl who is positive and is on a mission to conquer a male dominating wrestling world. The passion to achieve the same is something that never fails to give you gooseflesh.
  2. She's full of energy and is all set to go the extra mile to make her dream come true.
  3. Kesari never hesitates in speaking her mind out. If she has the conviction, there’s no looking back for her.
  4. Kesari is synonymous to the term perseverance and hustle. As per her, giving her 100% to everything in the journey is the key to becoming successful.
  5. Kesari strives for the best and doesn’t believe in compromising on anything, be it changing her identity to attend school, going against the society to learn wrestling or just challenging the mindset of the society she lives in.

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

What's coming for Niyati?

What's coming for Niyati?

Dhanak and Raghu arrested?

Dhanak and Raghu arrested?

Another situation for the Roop and his family?

Another situation for the Roop and his family?

What Khatron ke Khiladi Season 9 has in store for you tonight!

What Khatron ke Khiladi Season 9 has in store for you tonight!

Is this the end for Bela and Mahir?

Is this the end for Bela and Mahir?

You Might Also Like

Nazranaa Diaries

Nazranaa Diaries

Jhansi ki Rani

Jhansi ki Rani

Court Room

Court Room

Gathbandhan

Gathbandhan

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9

Kesari Nandan

Kesari Nandan

Connect with