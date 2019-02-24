posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on February 24th, 2019 at 11:37 am

She's dedicated and determined. She's fearless and fierce. She's a go-getter and an ultimate risk-taker. Little Kesari is on a mission to prove herself and emerge victoriously! She's challenging mindsets one day at a time and it's nothing but inspiring. Here's listing a few qualities of Kesari that has won our hearts over and over again.