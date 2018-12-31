posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on December 31st, 2018 at 2:43 pm

In a traditional country like India, women have always had to seek approvals for everything they’ve wanted to do one after the other. Ever since the dawn of new light that reflects on women empowerment, every woman has left no stone unturned to prove herself in any field. Be it arts, business, social welfare or even sports! With the latest show Kesari Nandan, we as a channel are aiming to set an example that women are the future!

#1 The show aims to reach out to every person and woman who needs a push to go out there and prove her worth!

#2 This is a story of undeterred perseverance and inspiration!

#3 Kesari Nandan has a little bit of all of us in her, who in her own way is on a journey to prove her worth!

#4 The show is being supported by ndia’s first ever gold medal in women’s wrestling at the Commonwealth Games, Geeta Phogat and Gold Medalist at Women’s World Boxing, Mary Kom

#5 Kesari Nandan is set on a journey that’s larger than life and against the will of her father and changing mindsets one at a time!

