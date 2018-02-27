Kasam: Will Tanuja reveal the truth?

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 27th, 2018 at 7:20 pm

This week on Kasam watch Rishi and Tanuja express their love for each other in sweet little ways.

 

_MGM5879

 

 

In the meanwhile, Rano, who has always been against their love, asks Kanchan to keep an eye on them. She warns her that Rishi and Tanuja shouldn’t get back together. 

 

IMG_3665

 

 

On the other hand, Ahaana shares with Biji that there has to be a strong reason why Tanuja doesn’t want to reconcile with Rishi. Biji decides to take Raaj’s help as she knows that he is like a father to Tanuja and will confide in him with the truth. 

 

IMGL5568

 

 

Raaj goes to meet Tanuja and questions her about leaving the Bedi house seven years ago. 
 

Will Tanuja reveal the truth about her shocking past? 
 

Watch Kasam Mon-Fri at 6 PM to find out. 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with