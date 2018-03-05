posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 5th, 2018 at 5:22 pm

On the day of the court hearing, Rishi feels upset thinking he might lose Tanuja to Abhishek. Manpreet and Raj try to cheer him up.

On the other side, Natasha gets suspicious to see Abhishek and Maiyra getting ready for the court. She hides in their car and reaches the court.

Natasha reveals in front of everyone that her mother, Tanuja misses Mr. Handsom (Rishi). The judge carefully listens to her whole story and then decides to cancel Rishi and Tanuja’s divorce plea. In fact he orders them to stay together for the next six months.

Tanuja gets shocked to know this while Rishi feels extremely elated!

Excited to know what happens next?

Then tune into Kasam Mon-Fri at 6 PM.