Kasam Spoiler: Pawan's secret out in the open; Saloni to come clean!

posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on May 10th, 2016 at 6:05 pm

Last week, Rishi after seeing Saloni’s pictures on Pawan’s phone decides to reveal the truth about him in front of the entire family.

IMG_2887

Rishi who has lost his heart to Tanu ever since he laid his eyes on her cannot see anyone getting married to her. At first, on hearing about Bani’s commitment towards getting Tanu married, Rishi jokingly picked Pawan as her partner thinking that he would be turned down. However, his plan soon goes kaput when Tanu agrees to the match and their engagement is fixed.

IMG_2634

After laying his hands on Pawan’s phone, Rishi along with his brother Manpreet take it upon themselves to find out about the relationship between Pawan and Saloni. While the engagement ceremony is going on, Rishi projects Saloni and Pawan’s images on the screen which leaves everyone in the family shocked. Furious with the turn of events, Raj (Rishi’s father) demands for an explanation saying that Tanu is like family and that he wasn’t willing to risk her future with him.

IMG_3239

 

Pawan’s parents who don’t take well to this shocking new revelation demand the engagement be called off, but Pawan insists that they keep calm and the matter be sorted. On Tanu’s insistence that the matter be resolved once and for all, Pawan and his family agree to bring Saloni to the venue.

IMG_3255

Is there actually something brewing on between Pawan and Saloni considering they have been seen meeting secretively in the past? Will this end Pawan’s engagement to Tanu?

Stay tuned to find out.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with