Kasam: Rishi stakes his life!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 4th, 2018 at 5:19 pm

This week on Kasam, fire breaks out in the Bedi House due to short circuit. Unfortunately Tanuja gets trapped in one of the rooms. Abhishek and Rishi both run to save Tanuja, but once Abhishek comes to know that Rishi is also inside he locks his room from outside thinking he should die.

 

 

_MGL0077

 

 

Due to his presence of mind, Rishi comes out of the room through a window. He sees Abhishek and understands that he did this purposely, and the duo gets into a scuffle. Just then, one of the doors fall on Abhishek but Rishi saves him at the right time. Rishi brings him out safe and then rushes towards Tanuja  and others who are still trapped inside.

 

_MGL9032

 

 

Rishi feels dizzy due to excess smoke but manages to get Tanuja out. By the time the rescue team arrives both Rishi and Tanuja are unconscious and are immediately taken for the treatment.

 

 

What will happen after this? Will Abhishek feel guilty for his act?

 

 

To know, tune into ‘Kasam’ Mon-Fri at  6 PM.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with