Kasam: Rishi puts the ring on Tanuja's finger at the right mahurat!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 5th, 2017 at 4:02 pm

In the last episode of ‘Kasam’ we saw how  tactfully Rishi handled the situation at Tanuja and Abhishek’s engagement and didn’t let Abhishek put the engagement ring on Tanuja’s finger at the right mahurat, rather he managed to get Tanuja in a separate room, went down on his knees and actually proposed her to marry him!

 

Tanuja totally shocked at this couldn’t hide her emotions.

 

 

More this week on ‘Kasam’ we will see how when the time arrives for Abhishek to put the engagement ring on Tanuja’s finger he will get surprised to see a ring already present there. Tanuja will try cooking up a story for it, but we need to wait and watch if their family members will believe in what she has to say!

 

Tanuja would say that since the wedding is happening for Natasha’s sake it wouldn’t matter which finger she wears the ring on, she would ask Abhishek to put the ring on the other finger. However Abhishek would still try taking the ring off.

 

Eventually Abhishek has to put the ring on her other finger, as soon as he leaves Rishi’s ring comes out but Tanuja wears it back. All this while Rishi notices Tanuja and smiles.

 

 

What’s going to happen after this? Will somebody get to know of the truth?

 

Keep watching ‘Kasam’ Mon-Fri at 6 PM to know more!


