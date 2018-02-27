Kasam: Raaj asks Tanuja "What happened between you & Rishi 7 years back?"

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 27th, 2018 at 4:23 pm

This week on Kasam watch Rishi and Tanuja expressing love for each other in sweet little ways.

 

In the meanwhile Rano, who has always been against their love asks Kanchan to keep an eye on them. She says that Rishi and Tanuja shouldn’t get closer again.

 

 

Ahaana on the other hand shares with Biji that there has to be a strong reason why Tanuja doesn’t want to reconcile with Rishi. Biji decides to take Raaj’s help as she knows that he is like a father to Tanuja and she would never lie to him.

 

Raaj goes to meet Tanuja and questions her about leaving the Bedi house seven years back. Tanuja gives her answer. Later when Raaj reveals the truth to Rishi the latter gets really tensed.

 

 

What did Tanuja say?

 

 

Watch Kasam Mon-Fri at 6 PM.


