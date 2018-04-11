Kasam: Nethra tries to create a misunderstanding between Tanuja and Rishi yet again.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 11th, 2018 at 5:00 pm

Nethra’s insecurity to see Rishi and Tanuja’s growing closeness is quite evident now.  She makes a new plan to create a rift between the duo with the help of her mother, Kanchan.

 

IMGL0553

 

 

She once again comes up with ways to get closer to Rishi. Tanuja confronts her and warns her to stay away from him but Nethra says that she is the one who stayed with Rishi for 8 years and that she loves him.

 

IMGL0609

 

 

In one of the episodes this week we will see how Nethra fakes having temperature just to grab Rishi’s attention. She wants to create a situation where Tanuja catches them together and the incident once again creates a major misunderstanding between her and Rishi.

 

IMGL0651

 

 

Tanuja actually sees them together in the restroom but knows Nethra planned it. Tanuja tries to make Rishi understand that Nethra’s intention is wrong but Rishi doesn’t agree.

 

_MGL0407

 

 

In fact, Tanuja asks in front of everyone to check Nethra’s temperature, everyone gets shocked at this. Rishi once again defends Nethra. Rishi and Tanuja get into an argument due to this.

 

 

Does this mean Nethra will succeed in her plans once again?

 

 

Watch Kasam Mon-Sat at 6 PM to know.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with