posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 5th, 2018 at 1:55 pm

Last week on Kasam we saw how a totally broken Abhishek gets highly drunk. The fact that he lost Tanuja to Rishi makes him feel totally shattered.

Feeling devastated Abhishek walks on the streets in a drunken state. What makes him feel more miserable is the fact that Rishi won in the end.

Deeply hurt and broken Abhishek tries to share his feelings with everyone he encounters.

On the other hand Tanuja and the family worry about Abhishek not being home.

Suddenly Abhishek gets hit by a car and falls on ground.

What’s going to happen next on Kasam?

Watch Mon-Fri at 6 PM.