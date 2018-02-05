Kasam: A devastated Abhishek meets with an accident.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 5th, 2018 at 1:55 pm

Last week on Kasam we saw how a totally broken Abhishek gets highly drunk. The fact that he lost Tanuja to Rishi makes him feel totally shattered.

 

IMG_3378

 

 

Feeling devastated Abhishek walks on the streets in a drunken state. What makes him feel more miserable is the fact that Rishi won in the end.

 

IMG_1846

 

 

Deeply hurt and broken Abhishek tries to share his feelings with everyone he encounters.

 

On the other hand Tanuja and the family worry about Abhishek not being home.

 

 

IMG_3365

 

 

Suddenly Abhishek gets hit by a car and falls on ground.

 

 

What’s going to happen next on Kasam?

 

 

Watch Mon-Fri at 6 PM.


﻿

Post Your Comments

