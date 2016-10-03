Karishma Tanna totally steals the show with her Indian Attires

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 15th, 2016

JDJ9's current contestant, Karishma Tanna has won praise for her journey as a dancer on this show. Apart from improvising her dancing skills, she has managed to impress the judges with her beauty and the grace with which she carries herself. 
Be it any outfit that she has worn on the show, they have always looked 'ten on ten' on her. 
But today let's sneak a peek into her Indian looks and drool over her beauty once again...

 

 

 

 

 

 

About last night:) diwali madness:) love wearing indian!! @svacouture styled by @_ankiitaa_

A photo posted by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

 

 

 

About last night at @ekmainaurektu7 .. #diwali #celebration styled by @_ankiitaa_ attire by @thenehasaran

A photo posted by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About last night in an event:) wearing @bhumikagrover jewellery by @colorboxjewelry n @thepinkpotli Styled by @_ankiitaa_

A photo posted by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

 

 

 

Filmy keeda overloaded..dreamy walk in a saree;) heheheh ..missing a blower fan!!😎😎😎😛😛😆😆

A video posted by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

 

Keep watching JDJ9, every Saturday at 10PM, to see more of this beauty!


Post Your Comments

