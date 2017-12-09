Karishma Tanna, Rohan Mehra and Karan Patel to enter Bigg Boss house tonight!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 9th, 2017 at 3:47 pm

People be ready! As tonight’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be super exciting!

 

There will be three guests who would enter the Bigg Boss house one after the other at different intervals whilst the housemates would be asked to freeze just like they did in the last luxury budget task.

 

1.jpgrev

 

 

Ex-seasons’contestants, Karishma Tanna (season 8) and Rohan Mehra (season 10) will enter the Bigg Boss house and get totally nostalgic remembering their seasons. They will share their piece of advice with the housemates one by one.

 

10.jpgrev

 

 

Also, popular television personality, Karan Patel will make an entry as a guest. The actor who has been religiously following the season will share his feedback and strong opinion to help the housemates play well further.

 

 

This is just a little, there is much more you will get to see tonight! Do not miss!


Bigg Boss Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM, Sat-Sun at 9 PM!

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with