posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 9th, 2017 at 3:47 pm

People be ready! As tonight’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be super exciting!

There will be three guests who would enter the Bigg Boss house one after the other at different intervals whilst the housemates would be asked to freeze just like they did in the last luxury budget task.

Ex-seasons’contestants, Karishma Tanna (season 8) and Rohan Mehra (season 10) will enter the Bigg Boss house and get totally nostalgic remembering their seasons. They will share their piece of advice with the housemates one by one.

Also, popular television personality, Karan Patel will make an entry as a guest. The actor who has been religiously following the season will share his feedback and strong opinion to help the housemates play well further.

This is just a little, there is much more you will get to see tonight! Do not miss!

Bigg Boss Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM, Sat-Sun at 9 PM!