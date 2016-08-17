posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 17th, 2016 at 2:20 pm
When it comes to JDJ9, apart from being Hot, the contestants are leaving no stone or style unturned to work their way to the trophy.
This weekend, get ready to see Karishma Tanna pull off a stunning Michael Jackson act. Karishma along with choreo-partner Rajit will perform on the happening number Kala Chashma. This week being the non-stop special, one will literally feel the thrill of the Michael Jackson dance moves on a desi song.
Guess What? Even Tiger Shroff joined her on the stage to shake a leg the MJ way
Do not miss out on this Paisa Vasool performance. Tune into JDJ9 every Saturday at 10 PM.
