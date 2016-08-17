Karishma Tanna 'Moonwalks' like Michael Jackson on JDJ9

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 17th, 2016 at 2:20 pm

When it comes to JDJ9, apart from being Hot, the contestants are leaving no stone or style unturned to work their way to the trophy. 

2
 
3
 
 

This weekend, get ready to see Karishma Tanna pull off a stunning Michael Jackson act. Karishma along with choreo-partner Rajit will perform on the happening number Kala Chashma. This week being the non-stop special, one will literally feel the thrill of the Michael Jackson dance moves on a desi song.

4

 

5
 

Guess What? Even Tiger Shroff joined her on the stage to shake a leg the MJ way

6
 

Do not miss out on this Paisa Vasool performance. Tune into JDJ9 every Saturday at 10 PM.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


