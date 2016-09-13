Karishma has got the army on her side

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 13th, 2016 at 4:44 pm

The sensuous Karishma Tanna is going to rock the JDJ9 dance floor with an army this time. With extreme vigor and vibrancy in place, the leggy lass will leave no stone unturned to match up to the unbeatable energy of the members of the Angels Army.

IMG_7864
IMG_5972
 

Karishma will perform on a fusion of two songs but a song mix unlike heard before. From summersaults to headstands, to engaging dance moves, this act will have it all. The words ‘Go for it’ were owned by them rightly.

ezgif.com-gif-maker-2
ezgif.com-gif-maker-3

Karan Johar, who has been a jugde for the IGT season 7 as well, will compliment Karishma on her performance and share with us that it isn’t an easy task to be in the sync with the rest of the troop which Karishma did flawlessly.

IMG_5983
IMG_5995

While Karishma stole hearts on the show, someone stole her heart too. Big B spoke the lines from his famous film Kabhi Kabhi to her and she was completely smitten.

Karishma T

Watch this power-packed act on JDJ9 on Saturday at 10 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with