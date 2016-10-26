Karishma and Gracy will paint the JDJ9 stage red

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 26th, 2016 at 2:01 pm

This Saturday, gear up to see some really amazing performances by the JD9 contestants. The pressure of the competition has literally doubled up. No points for guessing that everyone is going all out and putting their best foot forward. 

 

IMG_7273

 

IMG_7275

 

 

Consistent performer, Karishma Tanna and cutie Gracy Goswami will take on the stage to perform a classical form on 'mohe rang do laal'. 

 

 

IMG_7278

 

IMG_7279

 

IMG_7280

 

 

Very rarely does one see act with a choreography that's feels as light as the breeze.
Both looked as if they have stepped out of a Bhansali film and carried the act with utmost grace. The expressions and seamless hand movements made the act look magical. 

 

 

page1

 

page2

 

 

While judges thought Karishma had an edge over Gracy, we have someone who opines otherwise. 
Any guesses?

 

IMG_7331

 

 

Catch this mesmerizing performance only on JDJ9 at 10PM on Saturday.


﻿

Connect with