posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 10th, 2018 at 4:17 pm

With so much going on in the house already, the last thing we were expecting was THIS shocking spin.

Tonight, on Bigg Boss Season 12, you’re in for a major twist and we promise you, this one is going to stay on your mind for a long, long time. Out of the three nominated contestants of the week – Sree Santh, Karanvir, and Nehha, one of them will be asked to leave the house tonight itself. Yes, you read that right! Bigg Boss will be announcing mid-week evictions almost four weeks into the game.

As part of this eviction, Bigg Boss will also ask the housemates to nominate one contestant each with valid reasons. While the house members are seen nominating the three contestants, Dipika gets very emotional on nominating Sree.

With a twist like this, who do you think gets evicted tonight and who stays safe?



