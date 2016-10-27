Karanvir Bohra shares a glimpse of his twin 'Angels'!

Naagin 2 actor Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu were recently blessed with beautiful twin daughters lovingly referred to as ‘Angels’ by the proud parents. Both Karanvir and Teejay took to social media to express their overflowing joy and shared the first picture of their princesses!

 

Have a look…

 

 
 

"I got the whole world in my hands" ⚫️ @bombaysunshine and me are still in a state of shock and disbelief that we have created 2 beautiful lives....I'm so thankful to God for sending these beautiful angels to us. I don't know why but I believe that they have been sent to us for higher purpose.....what it is? I don't know, but the force is literally very strong with these 2. They look at us with love and helplessness, when they cry, we know is either for milk or they just want to be held, and once we pick them up, it's so difficult to put them down.you just want to hold them and look at them and talk to them. When I put them on my chest to make them sleep they hold me with such embrace that I want to leave everything in the world abs just cater to their needs. I don't even know how I turned from a boy to a father....but this journey has just begun and I'm so looking fwd to these sleepless nights and daddy duty time. So my 2 princesses Youre twin Angels sent from up above, When you were born he set free a dove, Your endless love, a love so pure It's all I want, I want no more. Hold my hand and I'll never let go, Just hold my hand coz I love you so.

A photo posted by करणवीर बोहरा (@karanvirbohra) on

 

 

Isn’t that sheer cuteness! Here’s wishing this fabulous family loads of happiness!


