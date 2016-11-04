Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu give us some Couple Goals!

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary. It wasn’t long before that they shared with their fans, the news about the birth of their beautiful twin daughters. And now it is again party time as they complete a decade of married life! Love for each other and joys of togetherness are quite evident in their pictures. Have a look…

 

10431748_882119785220423_1008685037_n

 

12729652_1741124489433377_376380637_n

 

13129900_1538206829818362_107513099_n

 

13285266_1558827064411457_326466332_n

 

13768225_266914860346687_634143817_n

 

14099807_1645056392471558_1015736230_n

 

14262683_317224615295420_1367778935_n

 

We wish this beautiful couple many years of blissful marital life!


