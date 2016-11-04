posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 4th, 2016 at 2:41 pm

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary. It wasn’t long before that they shared with their fans, the news about the birth of their beautiful twin daughters. And now it is again party time as they complete a decade of married life! Love for each other and joys of togetherness are quite evident in their pictures. Have a look…

We wish this beautiful couple many years of blissful marital life!