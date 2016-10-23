posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 23rd, 2016 at 12:02 pm

Kamya Punjabi who is seen as Preeto on Shakti on Colors TV, visits the Bigg Boss 10 studio to interact with the contestants. Some harshest criticism comes from Kamya and the Celebrities will definitely mull over her words I the coming weeks on Bigg Boss. She says that this season is like a See- Saw where Celebrities are on the downswing while Indiawale are clearly having an upper hand. She adds that Celebrities are inactive and quiet because it’s just a game but by the time season ends Indiawale are going to become Celebrities by themselves.

According to her Rohan speaks up and stands for himself but somewhere he also falls short in that. She questions Bani about what kind of image is she going to create by backing out of tasks. She explains to Bani that it isn’t about individual point of view but about tasks and performance.

She has a hearty laugh when Salman tells her that Om Swami is a boat because he can walk on water.

