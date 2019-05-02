posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on May 2nd, 2019 at 7:56 pm

Tonight, on Kesari Nandan, Kalki informs Hanumant that she will not let Kesari win the championship. Kesari, on the other hand, is preparing herself for the camp. She reaches the camp gate only to realize that Kalki has come there too. She promises a difficult survival for Kesari in the camp. Later, Colonel Saini punishes two girls for not being disciplined. In a running activity, Kalki even tries to break the rules, Noticing this, Colonel keeps Kalki second last and Kesari last in the ranking list.

Going forward, Hanumant indirectly wants to know if Kesari has reached safely. Madhavi then informs him that she has reached along with Kalki. That night during dinner, Kalki tries to make Kesari and even puts ice inside her t-shirt, thus making her uncomfortable. Even for her training the next morning, Kalki removes the battery from her alarm clock, which leads to Kesari getting late. Colonel gets very angry and punishes her for the same. Will Kesari find out the truth?

Tune in to Kesari Nandan from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm to find out more.