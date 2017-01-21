Judges of JDJ9 Have A Ball Of A Time On Bigg Boss 10 Tonight

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 21st, 2017 at 3:52 pm

It will be a starry evening on Weekend Ka Vaar tonight when the great host, Salman Khan will warmly welcome the judges from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. Salman, already great friends with all of them engages them in some fun activities. It will be awesome to see all of them talking about the show, and what would they do if they were Bigg Boss.

Salman also dances with the guests on his popular track ‘Baby ko bass pasand hai.’ Then there are also some peculiar awards given to the housemates by JDJ9 judges like ‘Bhaai the way award’ and ‘Queen of overreaction.’ Yes, you are right! The two awards are handed over to Manveer and Bani. Isn’t that funny?

 

These are just a few things to name, do watch tonight’s episode at 9 PM to see the whole story unfold!


