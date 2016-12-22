Judges Along With Maniesh Paul, Warmly Welcome DJ Bravo On JDJ 9!

posted by Webdunia, last updated on December 22nd, 2016 at 5:44 pm

This Saturday's episode of JDJ9 is going to be simply fantastic! As we all know DJ Bravo will be the wildcard entrant on the show, there is going to be a lot of masti and dhamal!

 

IMG_7283

 

Welcoming DJ Bravo with an open heart Manish Paul will once again tickle the funny bone of everyone by things like asking him questions in Hindi and requesting Jacqueline Fernandez to translate it for him! Not just that, Manish will also make him talk in 'Sanskrit'! Hehehe...now this is going to be truly interesting!

 

IMG_7305
 

Apart from that, on being asked by DJ Bravo on how it feels being on the show he responded saying - " It's good to be back in India. I have seen 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' before and I am lucky to be part of Jhalak. I am a bit nervous. It's my first opportunity to dance. I want to try something new".

 

IMG_7266

 

Well, well we wish you great luck Dwayne! We are sure you will give your very best like ever!

Friends, do watch the episode this Saturday at 10 PM!




