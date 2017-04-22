posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 22nd, 2017 at 10:16 pm

An amazing pairing of Maithili Thakur with the most talented playback singer, Jubin Nautiyal. Maithili shared how she is a big fan of Jubin, and remebers all his songs. It was a dream come true for Maithili to be singing with Jubin Nautiyal.

Jubin and Maithili sing - Baawra Mann.

The duo received thunderous applauds for their performance. There was no voting for the performance, as Maithili has already reached the finals but the experts mentioned how they still wanted to vote for the performance.

Jubin said that was Maithili's best performance including all the rehearsals they did together.