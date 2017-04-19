Journey Of Maithili Thakur

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 19th, 2017 at 11:28 am

Maithili Thakur, one contestant on Rising Star who nailed it right from the audition round. The confident and ever smiling teenager from Delhi carries big dreams and aspirations. She has mastery in classical singing, her mentors being her grandfather and her father for the same. She caught the attention of everyone around from the very first time she came on stage, she has a great control and confidence in her singing.

 

IMG_5952

 

Maithili was recently called the ‘Queen of the show’ on Rising Star. For being thoroughly consistent in her performances till date, she always amazed the entire India with her magical voice one episode after the other with votes flooding in within seconds after she started singing. She is originally from Mithila, Bihar and desires to promote the culture of her origin. Maithili has maintained her excellent performance, and hence called one of the strongest contenders on the show.

 

It isn’t like she never faced challenges, for instance during retro and remix rounds Maithili expressed how she felt nervous and was not very confident. She received similar feedbacks from the experts too; however she bucked up later through the encouragements by the experts and loved ones.

 

Maithili is incredible with her singing and is the first contestant to reach the finals, as she owned ‘Ticket To Finale’ last week. She looks all set to give her best in the finals focusing on the victory.

 

The journey has been fabulous so far for this girl, we wish her great luck for the FINALE!

 

 

 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with