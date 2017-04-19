posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 19th, 2017 at 11:28 am

Maithili Thakur, one contestant on Rising Star who nailed it right from the audition round. The confident and ever smiling teenager from Delhi carries big dreams and aspirations. She has mastery in classical singing, her mentors being her grandfather and her father for the same. She caught the attention of everyone around from the very first time she came on stage, she has a great control and confidence in her singing.

Maithili was recently called the ‘Queen of the show’ on Rising Star. For being thoroughly consistent in her performances till date, she always amazed the entire India with her magical voice one episode after the other with votes flooding in within seconds after she started singing. She is originally from Mithila, Bihar and desires to promote the culture of her origin. Maithili has maintained her excellent performance, and hence called one of the strongest contenders on the show.

It isn’t like she never faced challenges, for instance during retro and remix rounds Maithili expressed how she felt nervous and was not very confident. She received similar feedbacks from the experts too; however she bucked up later through the encouragements by the experts and loved ones.

Maithili is incredible with her singing and is the first contestant to reach the finals, as she owned ‘Ticket To Finale’ last week. She looks all set to give her best in the finals focusing on the victory.

The journey has been fabulous so far for this girl, we wish her great luck for the FINALE!