Jio Filmfare Awards 2018: This starry evening is going to be thoroughly entertaining. Read to know the reasons.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 23rd, 2018 at 6:41 pm

One of the grandest events of the entertainment industry, Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 is going to amaze you in every way possible.  Witness the best talents of Bollywood being recognized and honored through the awards in the various categories.

 

 

_GAJ0155

 

 

You can’t miss the hilarious moments when the celebs come on stage and crack jokes to entertain the audience. Their humor will surely leave you in splits!

 

 

Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar will be seen having a fun moment together on stage. The duo will lighten up the atmosphere through their act.

 

RL010645

 

 

 

Want to know more? Then be ready to watch King Khan delivering some of his iconic dialogues in a new andaaz! You should watch the show to know what it will be like.

 

The above is just a hint, picture toh abhi baaki hai mere dost…..

 

Stay tuned to Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 at 8 PM.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with