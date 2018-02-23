posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 23rd, 2018 at 6:41 pm

One of the grandest events of the entertainment industry, Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 is going to amaze you in every way possible. Witness the best talents of Bollywood being recognized and honored through the awards in the various categories.

You can’t miss the hilarious moments when the celebs come on stage and crack jokes to entertain the audience. Their humor will surely leave you in splits!

Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar will be seen having a fun moment together on stage. The duo will lighten up the atmosphere through their act.

Want to know more? Then be ready to watch King Khan delivering some of his iconic dialogues in a new andaaz! You should watch the show to know what it will be like.

The above is just a hint, picture toh abhi baaki hai mere dost…..

Stay tuned to Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 at 8 PM.