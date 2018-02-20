Jio Filmfare Awards 2018: Be ready for these mind-blowing performances!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 20th, 2018 at 3:10 pm

Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 is coming this weekend with some kickass performances!

 

You can’t afford to miss the electrifying performances by these superstars on stage. We are sure you are going to get thoroughly entertained.

 

Take a look below.

 

A highly energetic performance by  Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.

 

RL010665

 

 

Stunning performance by Parineeti Chopra.

 

 

RL011216

 

 

An action packed performance by Akshay Kumar.

 

RL012100

 

 

Sunny Leone to sizzle on stage.

 

RL010918

 

 

Ayushmann Khurrana to spill the magic through his melodious voice.

 

RL011749

 

 

Ranveer Singh to pay tribute to the veteran music composer-singer, Bappi Lahiri.

 

RL011933

 

 

Stay tuned for these power-packed performances on 25th February at 8 PM!


﻿

