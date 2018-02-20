posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 20th, 2018 at 3:10 pm

Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 is coming this weekend with some kickass performances!

You can’t afford to miss the electrifying performances by these superstars on stage. We are sure you are going to get thoroughly entertained.

Take a look below.

A highly energetic performance by Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.

Stunning performance by Parineeti Chopra.

An action packed performance by Akshay Kumar.

Sunny Leone to sizzle on stage.

Ayushmann Khurrana to spill the magic through his melodious voice.

Ranveer Singh to pay tribute to the veteran music composer-singer, Bappi Lahiri.

Stay tuned for these power-packed performances on 25th February at 8 PM!