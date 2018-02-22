Jio Filmfare Awards 2018: Ayushmann Khurrana sings in the honor of the Bollywood gems we lost recently.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 22nd, 2018 at 6:01 pm

This weekend Ayushmann Khurrana’s performance will move you to the core. The multi-talented artist will be seen singing in remembrance of the Bollywood celebrities we lost recently.

 

Last year the entertainment industry mourned the death of Shashi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Reema Lagoo, Indra Kumar, Lekh Tandon and many more legendry artists. Ayushmann, on behalf of everyone would be seen paying them tribute through his singing at the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards.

 

Here’s a glimpse of what’s coming up.

 

 

 

_GAJ0054

 

 

_GAJ0058

 

_GAJ0055

 

 

_GAJ0053

 

 

Watch Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 on 25th February at 8 PM. 

 


﻿

