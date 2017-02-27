posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on February 27th, 2017 at 7:14 pm

Jigyasa Singh (Thapki) and Manish Goplani (Bihaan) are quite the adorable on-screen couple but what you probably didn’t know is that they are just as adorable off-screen and like messing around on the sets during their downtime. We asked them a quick couple of questions about the show and this is what they had to say –

1 – Are there any similarities between you and the character you play on ‘Thapki Pyar Ki’?

Manish – “Manish and Bihaan are alike in a lot of ways. Bihaan is a tough, bold character who tells everything like it is and so am I in real life. Bihaan really cares from his heart and is extremely devoted to his parents and Manish is no different. Another thing the two have in common is their love for bikes.”

Jigyasa – “I have always believed that Thapki and Jigyasa are virtually the same person. She is sweet and soft spoken nature-wise and so am I, at least I’d like to think so. The beautiful thing about Thapki is that she stammers and that adds a certain charm to her character. Despite her minor shortcomings, she is more beautiful than a lot of other normal people as a person. I think the fans know better and can relate me with the character well.”

2 – What is the best part about working on the show?

Manish – “This is my first big show and the opportunity to work with a channel like Colors has been nothing short of amazing. I get to work with a beautiful team of writers, producers and fellow cast members. They are all genuinely good people and have guided me in every way they can to make me feel comfortable. I feel really lucky that my first experience has been such a beautiful one. With their support, I have been able to boost my confidence and things have gotten easier for me.”

Jigyasa – “I get to do a lot of crazy stunts which I normally would not be able to do. I have done a lot of fun and challenging things, for instance, stunts that involved fire and water in a couple of sequences. The best part is that I did not have to learn acting before I took on the role and the fact that I get to work with such a talented cast is an amazing learning experience. In fact, I still continue to learn many new things. The character of Monica Khanna (Shraddha) has been especially vital in helping me learn a lot. The cast feels like family and whenever I’m at home, all I can think about is going for the next shoot.”

3 – Any message for the fans of the show?

Manish – “We have received a lot of love from all you fans and we continue to receive even more. We are trying our best to give all of you a quality show full of drama and romance with interesting developments that will keep you engaged. We work really hard to show you guys how much we appreciate your love and support. Keep loving and supporting us. It means everything.”

Jigyasa – “I just want to thank you guys for making Thapki who she is, a memorable character. I would not be where I am without your love and support. All of the credit goes to you, really. Thank you for sticking with us during both, the high and low moments of the show and being true fans. You make me want to be better and improve as an actor every day. I would also like to thank you for loving Thapki and Bihaan together and making us such a beautiful on-screen couple.”

Keep watching ‘Thapki Pyar Ki’ Mon-Fri at 6:30 PM to follow Thapki and Bihaan’s sweet love story.