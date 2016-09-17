posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 17th, 2016 at 2:30 pm

Tonight, for the first time, Mr Amitabh Bachchan will join the JDJ9 family to witness 7 mind-boggling performances put up by the IGT7 participants and JDJ9 contestants together.

Shantanu and Suleiman create magic with dance and music.

Trishna the Band’s outstanding vocals and Surveen’s sultry look will keep you hooked.

The Trio of Arjun Bijlani, Sumit and Mohan will take the dance stage in heels.

Shakti and Aditya will liven up the stage with their circus act.

Karishma will spin her charm with the Angels Army.

Salman with Papai and Antra will put up an act that will make your heart skip a beat.

Nora will take you on the wings of her journey with ring artist Malkeet Singh

Set your clocks to 10PM! Deviyon aur Sajjano, it’s JDJ9 night!