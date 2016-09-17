Jhalak's Got Talent

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 17th, 2016 at 2:30 pm

Tonight, for the first time, Mr Amitabh Bachchan will join the JDJ9 family to witness 7 mind-boggling performances put up by the IGT7 participants and JDJ9 contestants together.

Shantanu and Suleiman create magic with dance and music.

Trishna the Band’s outstanding vocals and Surveen’s sultry look will keep you hooked.

The Trio of Arjun Bijlani, Sumit and Mohan will take the dance stage in heels.

Shakti and Aditya will liven up the stage with their circus act.

Karishma will spin her charm with the Angels Army.

Salman with Papai and Antra will put up an act that will make your heart skip a beat.

Nora will take you on the wings of her journey with ring artist Malkeet Singh

 

Set your clocks to 10PM! Deviyon aur Sajjano, it’s JDJ9 night!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with