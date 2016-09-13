Jhalak to get Amitabh Bachchan's Jhalak for the first time

JDJ9 is going places this time with its celebrity guests and exceptional performances by the JDJ9 contestants. Last week saw a brilliant string of smiles and tears shared with the family members on the dance floor.

This week, get ready to witness, The God of Bollywood, Mr Amitabh Bachchan on JDJ9. Amitabh Bachchan, who was on the show to promote his upcoming film Pink, along with co-star, Taapsee Pannu, was astounded to see the acts put up by the performers and shared his words of wisdom with everyone. 

It goes without saying that the joy to perform in front of the legend  knew no bounds. 

This Saturday is wrapped with the stunning formula of bringing the IGT 7 participants with the JDJ9 contestants to create some spell binding acts. We can only leave it to your fancy to imagine the kind of magic you can expect on your screens.

Get ready to be in complete awe of the legend, it’s time for us to do some Happy Dance, we got Big B on JDJ9,  cannot wait for the day after Jummah!


