posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 13th, 2016 at 3:11 pm

JDJ9 is going places this time with its celebrity guests and exceptional performances by the JDJ9 contestants. Last week saw a brilliant string of smiles and tears shared with the family members on the dance floor.

This week, get ready to witness, The God of Bollywood, Mr Amitabh Bachchan on JDJ9. Amitabh Bachchan, who was on the show to promote his upcoming film Pink, along with co-star, Taapsee Pannu, was astounded to see the acts put up by the performers and shared his words of wisdom with everyone.