posted by Kinjal Sampat, last updated on September 30th, 2015 at 1:27 pm

Yes, you got this equation right! This weekend it is going to be entertainment ka ‘double dose’ when India’s got Talent contestants would be seen performing with the Jhalak finalists.

Heading towards the finale round, this week’s theme has brought India’s Got Talent contestants to perform with the Jhalak participants.

To feed you with some more interesting news about this upcoming episode, Faisal, who got his ticket to finale last week, will be seen performing with Manik Paul; the winner of last season’s IGT. They will be seen performing on ‘naino ki mat Maniyo ne’ blind folded. Malaika absolutely loved this performance as Manik was her favorite on IGT.

Shahid, on the other hand will be seen giving them a standing ovation and showering the two with wonderful compliments. Lauren, who got almost terrified of this act because of it being aerial and blind folded will be seen awe struck.

Mohit will be seen paired up with Gagandeep, while Shamita with Ravindrathe, the magician and Sanaya with Prahlad.

This week there won’t be any scores for the participants. Yes, no points for anyone!

So, stay tuned this weekend to see who enters the finals and who leaves their Jhalak journey unfinished.