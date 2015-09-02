Jhalak Reloaded Exclusive-Sanaya's flower power!

posted by Kinjal Sampat, last updated on September 2nd, 2015 at 1:21 pm

It's week 9 on jhalak and and the theme on day one is 'Costume Drama' where in the contestants will be seen wearing unique costumes during their performances.

The pretty gal Sanaya Irani dressed in a floral outfit will be seen transforming  into a beautiful flower whereas jai her choreo partner will be seen acting like a butterfly. 

The duo's perfomance will showcase how a butterfly falls in love with a flower with the help of an aerial act and will be seen performing  to the romantic number ‘Khuda Jane’

For her brilliant performance this week, sanaya wasnt only awarded the performer of the week title but also went home with the immunity ball. 

‘’What have you done been a non dancer is commendable. Skilled dancers also don’t perform with such elegance and perfection. It is mind blowing and I am impressed by what you did’’, said Ganesh.

Shahid loved their aerial stunts and gave them a standing ovation while Malaika thought they deserved  a salute. We would say this flower has sprouted beautifully in the past few weeks on jhalak!

Don't forget to Catch jhalak reloaded sat and Sunday 9 PM onwards. Don’t forget to tune in!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with