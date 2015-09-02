posted by Kinjal Sampat, last updated on September 2nd, 2015 at 1:21 pm

It's week 9 on jhalak and and the theme on day one is 'Costume Drama' where in the contestants will be seen wearing unique costumes during their performances.

The pretty gal Sanaya Irani dressed in a floral outfit will be seen transforming into a beautiful flower whereas jai her choreo partner will be seen acting like a butterfly.

The duo's perfomance will showcase how a butterfly falls in love with a flower with the help of an aerial act and will be seen performing to the romantic number ‘Khuda Jane’

For her brilliant performance this week, sanaya wasnt only awarded the performer of the week title but also went home with the immunity ball.

‘’What have you done been a non dancer is commendable. Skilled dancers also don’t perform with such elegance and perfection. It is mind blowing and I am impressed by what you did’’, said Ganesh.

Shahid loved their aerial stunts and gave them a standing ovation while Malaika thought they deserved a salute. We would say this flower has sprouted beautifully in the past few weeks on jhalak!

