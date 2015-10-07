posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on October 7th, 2015 at 1:44 pm

The finale is here and everyone is really tense on the Jhalak sets! To give the four finalists an extra push, the ex-participants of Jhalak Reloaded Raftaar, Subhreet, Ashish, Kavita, Radhika, Scarlett and Neha have come to cheer them up.

Shamita who has become of the toughest contenders on Jhalak had her whole family including her sister Shilpa Shetty cheering her up for the final battle round. Shamita and her choreo-partner Deepak performed to the song ‘aaslaam-e –ishkum’. Shamita with her suave dance moves and elegance once again impressed the judges with her act. The dance routine was absolutely fabulous and perfect for the final round. It wasn’t just us who felt the performance was great, even the judges couldn’t stop showering Shamita with praises. Post the act, the two Shetty sisters took to the stage and danced to the song ‘sharara sharara’. It was a delight to see the two together on the same dance floor.

To find out what all the judges had to say about Shamita’s big final performance, don’t forget to catch Jhalak Reloaded this week.