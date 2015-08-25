posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on August 25th, 2015 at 5:09 pm

Last week, her sweltering dhak-dhak act left us wanting for more and this week her ‘love is blind’ dance routine is definitely going to strike a nerve. This ‘Shetty’ girl with her dazzling smile and swift dance moves is certainly creating a stir on the Jhalak dance floor week after week! There seems to be no stopping to this diva!

Shamita and Deepak danced blindfolded to the song ‘ishq wala love’ on Jhalak this week. An out-of-the-box idea with clever choreography, Shamita absolutely nailed the performance on week 8 of Jhalak. The judges couldn’t stop raving about her performance. Shahid who is back after a weeklong break said that Shamita danced like a professional, while our dear Karan thought her act was simply beautiful and the lifts throughout the performance perfectly executed. It looks like finally all her hard work is paying off! Good luck to you girl!

