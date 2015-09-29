posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on September 29th, 2015 at 7:12 pm

Just a few weeks back, Mohit blew his performance after he forgot some of the steps to his act. Determined to prove his critics wrong, Mohit came back stronger and better the next week round and ever since then he has been getting better and better each week.

In this week of Jhalak, Mohit dedicated his performance to all the non-dancers on the show. Being a non-dancer himself, Mohit has proved that there is nothing impossible if one puts their hearts and souls into achieving their dreams. On this week of Jhalak, Mohit took to the stage not with Marischa, not Bhavna but Sneha. Yes, the same Sneha who gave us the brilliant ‘tandav’ act in the week 6 of Jhalak. Mohit and Sneha danced to the song ‘vele vele’ and took all the judges by surprise. Malaika couldn’t stop praising Mohit and said “your journey has been full of ups and downs and it’s worth of you being here”, while Ganesh said “ when you came here you were a small cracker and now you have blasted like a bomb". It looks like Mohit has finally found his wings! Despite changing partners thrice, he totally killed it this week with his ‘patakedar act’.

