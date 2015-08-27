Jhalak Reloaded Exclusive: Meet our in house 'Rajnikant' !

posted by Kinjal Sampat, last updated on August 27th, 2015 at 6:20 pm

Vivian D’Sena will be seen stepping into Rajnikanth’s shoes for his upcoming performance on Jhalak reloaded. Vivian and Bhawna will be seen performing with a horde of other dancers to the song ‘chaar shanivaar’. The backup dancers will be seen donning the avatar of B-town bad guys such as Crime Master Gogo, Shakaal, Mogambo and the eternal Gabbar and Vivian will play the role of the good guy who will defeat them all.

Vivian filling into Rajnikanth’s shoes would certainly be a tough task. Will Vivian be able to pull off his act and weave his magic on the judges again?

Stay tuned to Jhalak to find out what’s in store for the ‘Madhubala star’, Sat & Sun, 9PM.


