Jhalak Reloaded Exclusive: It's two's a company on Jhalak

posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on August 31st, 2015 at 11:36 pm

It's week 9 on Jhalak Reloaded. With just six contestants left on the show, the stakes have touched an all time high! The theme this week on Jhalak was 'ek main aur ek tu'.  The participants not only performed individually but also performed in pairs of two. The pairing of the contestants was quite unique. The versatile Raftaar for was  paired with the uber athletic Faisal, while the hunky Mohit was paired with the petite Sanaya. Raftarr and Faisal danced to a mashup of 'dhakka laga bhukka' and 'kar ja re ya mar ja re'. 

The two participants are known for their high energy and them performing together was a treat for the eyes. The judges absolutely loved their performance. While Shahid gave the duo a standing ovation, Lauren said that Faisal performed like a man. Well! It's no surprise that they did so well after all they have given some of the most mind blowing performances on the show so far.

To find out who all were paired together on the show, don't forget to catch Jhalak Reloaded, Sat & Sun, 9PM.


