posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on September 29th, 2015 at 4:50 pm

The finale is around the corner and the competition on the Jhalak sets can’t get fiercer than this!

On the last week of Jhalak Reloaded, Faisal went home bagging the ticket to the finale which means that he will get a straight entry to the final round without facing the elimination rounds in the weeks to come. With Faisal now all set for the finals it’s the other contestants who need to start worrying about making their way to it. And looking at today’s performances, we are sure that everyone is ready to give a tough fight.

The theme of week 13 of Jhalak is ‘zamane ko dikhana hai’. The theme very aptly describes the mood that is to follow in the coming weeks. It’s time that the contestants put their best foot forward and show to the judges and audience that they too deserve to go to the finals. Shamita who has sped fast past all the contestants in the past few weeks did it once again with her act this week. Shamita and her choreo-partner Deepak danced to the song ‘man mohini’ from the movie ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Hain Sanam’ and once again won the hearts of the judges with their splendid performance. While Ganesh called Shamita a pure diva, Malaika went onto say that she will vote for her.

It sure looks like the Jhalak sets has become all the more exciting with the finale up close! To find out what all the judges said about the pretty Shamita, don’t forget to catch Jhalak Reloaded, Sat & Sun, 9PM.