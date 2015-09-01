posted by Kinjal Sampat, last updated on September 1st, 2015 at 6:26 pm

With the finale nearing, Jhalak has become much more entertaining than ever before. This weekend is filled with surprises, so don’t forget to tune into Jhalak for all the hungama and action!

It wasn’t just Vivian’s elimination that left us heartbroken but also Karan’s departure mid way from Jhalak due to work commitments that left us all teary-eyed. As soon as the news of Karan’s departure from the show was announced, a wave of emotion swept across the entire Jhalak house. Karan’s departure from the show has given way to a new entrant on the show, the sexy and sultry Malaika Arora Khan

Week 9 of Jhalak which kick starts on Saturday will be punched with more entertainment and ‘dance ka tadka’. The theme on the first day is costume drama which will be helmed by the dashing choreographer Salman and will see participants wear unique costumes and perform on stage. While Scarlett will be seen donning the Greek goddess avatar, the petite Sanaya will turn into a flower for her performance . We have seen Salman’s dancing prowess on the previous seasons of Jhalak and by what we have seen of him, there is a definite guarantee that the dance routines wouldn’t even be a tad bit disappointing.

