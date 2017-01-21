posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 21st, 2017 at 2:59 pm

We know you can’t hold your excitement as we have many exhilarating happenings on Weekend Ka Vaar tonight. At one place when there is a lot of Buzz about King Khan, Shah Rukh coming on Bigg Boss 10 tonight, another place we also have JDJ9 winner to be declared finally!



The most exciting part is, out of Teriya, Salman Yusuff Khan and Shantanu Maheshwari, whoever becomes the winner will be revealed on Weekened Ka Vaar tonight.

All the judges of JDJ9, namely – Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ganesh Hegde along with the three finalists will come on the stage of Bigg Boss 10 as the name of the winner is announced.



Who are you betting on?



Could the Weekend Ka Vaar get any better?



Tune in at 9 PM tonight to watch the exciting episode!