JDJ9 Winner To Be Announced On Weekend Ka Vaar Tonight!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 21st, 2017 at 2:59 pm

We know you can’t hold your excitement as we have many exhilarating happenings on Weekend Ka Vaar tonight. At one place when there is a lot of Buzz about King Khan, Shah Rukh coming on Bigg Boss 10 tonight, another place we also have JDJ9 winner to be declared finally!

WhatsApp Image 2017-01-21 at 2.22.14 PM


The most exciting part is, out of Teriya, Salman Yusuff Khan and Shantanu Maheshwari, whoever becomes the winner will be revealed on Weekened Ka Vaar tonight.

 

x1

 

 

All the judges of JDJ9, namely – Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ganesh Hegde along with the three finalists will come on the stage of Bigg Boss 10 as the name of the winner is announced.


Who are you betting on?


Could the Weekend Ka Vaar get any better?


Tune in at 9 PM tonight to watch the exciting episode!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with