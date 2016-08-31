JDJ9 pops up a surprise... Wild Card Entries!

JDJ9 seems to have a surprise up its sleeve when you least expect it! Who said being Hot couldn’t be 'cute' ?! JDJ9 welcomes the season’s crazy batch of wild, or should we say child card entry.

 

We are not kidding! Meet these little stars for the wild card entry. 

 

Siddharth Nigam aka Ashoka of Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat

 

Gracy Goswami aka Nimboli of Balika Vadhu

 

Teriya Magar, winner of children’s dance show

 

Swasti Nitya, winner of kids' talent show

 

Spandan Chaturvedi aka Chakor of Udann

 

The competition will definitely gain a new spectrum of laughter and kick ass dancing with this ‘Chhota’ army that will steal the show!


