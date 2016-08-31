posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on August 31st, 2016 at 8:43 pm

JDJ9 seems to have a surprise up its sleeve when you least expect it! Who said being Hot couldn’t be 'cute' ?! JDJ9 welcomes the season’s crazy batch of wild, or should we say child card entry.

We are not kidding! Meet these little stars for the wild card entry.

Siddharth Nigam aka Ashoka of Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat

Gracy Goswami aka Nimboli of Balika Vadhu

Teriya Magar, winner of children’s dance show

Swasti Nitya, winner of kids' talent show

Spandan Chaturvedi aka Chakor of Udann

The competition will definitely gain a new spectrum of laughter and kick ass dancing with this ‘Chhota’ army that will steal the show!