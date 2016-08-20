JDJ9 Judge Jacqueline joins Poonam and Priyanka on JDJ9 stage

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 20th, 2016 at 2:45 pm

Poonam and Priyanka will be twinning as Madhuri tonight on JDJ9. Her famous song 'choli ke peeche' will see a new form of choreography from the sisters.

IMG_0314
IMG_0317

And just when you think you have seen it all, another pretty lady will join them on the JDJ9 stage. 

IMG_0342

Jacqueline will groove along with Poonam and Priyanka.Together the three of them will have a great time dancing on this iconic song.

IMG_0343

 

IMG_0348

We wonder what Ganesh and Karan have to say about this performance.

IMG_0356

We cannot wait to see their act. Tune in tonight on JDJ9 at 10pm.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with