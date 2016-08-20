posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 20th, 2016 at 2:45 pm

Poonam and Priyanka will be twinning as Madhuri tonight on JDJ9. Her famous song 'choli ke peeche' will see a new form of choreography from the sisters.

And just when you think you have seen it all, another pretty lady will join them on the JDJ9 stage.

Jacqueline will groove along with Poonam and Priyanka.Together the three of them will have a great time dancing on this iconic song.

We wonder what Ganesh and Karan have to say about this performance.

We cannot wait to see their act. Tune in tonight on JDJ9 at 10pm.