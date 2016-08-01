JDJ9 is Hot and On The Spot!

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 1st, 2016 at 7:06 pm

The curtains have been lifted and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 9 has danced its way into our hearts with its army of contestants. With a phenomenal launch during the weekend we saw enthralling performances.  The Salsa, Freestyle, Bhangra, Bharatnatyam, Popping and many other forms make for JDJ9 being the perfect excuse to glue yourself to the screens every Saturday night at 10pm.

While all norms stayed the same, the major plot twist was the entry of the fourth judge, yes, that is right. This time the ARP- Audience Rating Points, will play a crucial role in deciding which participant stays and which leaves. A sum total of the judges’ scores and the ARP’s together will map the journey of the JDJ9 contestants.  This move makes the competition a complete game changer.

The launch night saw no elimination for the week but the scores haven’t gone vain. They will be added to the performances during this week and that’s how the final call will be taken.

The bar of excitement has gone up with anxiousness being sprinkled all over.

Saturday, get here already.  


