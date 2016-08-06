JDJ9 is going to cast it's dancing spell tonight!

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 6th, 2016 at 3:45 pm

The week is going to unfold into a crazy night filled with lots of dancing. JDJ9 week  two is just the start of the promise that this season we are going to witness tough talents compete against one another.

Be it Karishma Tanna’s power packed dance 

Or

Poonam and Priyanka’s upbeat performance on Yaar Na Miley

Or

Nora Fatehi’s scintillating act with the chair prop

It’s going to one crazy night. Do not miss it at any cost, we know you want to dance too. Tune into Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 at 10PM, keep those cheers and whistles ready.

 

 

 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with