JDJ9 Finale: What Will Happen When Hrithik Roshan Will Make An Entry On The Show?

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 18th, 2017 at 3:28 pm

IMG_5486

You will be awestruck to see the hunk, Hrithik Roshan making his grand entry on JDJ9. Hrithik walks in wearing a turquoise blue suit. He compliments Maniesh Paul on his hair do, well that really pleases the latter. He shares how the judges – Karan, Farah and Ganesh played very important roles in his life while he was shaping up his career. Hrithik comes on the show to promote his movie –  KAABIL. He also tells Jacqueline that she is the fittest woman in Bollywood! Wow, isn’t that absolutely wonderful?

WhatsApp Image 2017-01-18 at 3.27.56 PM

The whole atmosphere feels very warm as Hrithik is seen interacting with his friends from the industry. He makes a request to Karan to sing a song and to that Karan very spontaneously sings – ‘Dekha tumko jabse.’ He also shakes a leg with Ganesh Hegde on the song – You are my Sonia. He first begins with the desi moves later breaks into the original steps of the song. The crowd goes crazy watching the dance icon giving a splendid performance live in front of them!

WhatsApp Image 2017-01-18 at 3.27.38 PM

Apart from all the fun and frolic, Hrithik also mentions how amazed he feels to see the performers doing an outstanding job! It would be engrossing to see a fantabulous dancer himself praising the top three finalists.
Many more things to unfold while the superstar graces the evening for the finals.
Keep 21st Jan blocked, for JDJ9 will amuse you in every way possible!

IMG_5586


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with