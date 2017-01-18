posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 18th, 2017 at 3:28 pm

You will be awestruck to see the hunk, Hrithik Roshan making his grand entry on JDJ9. Hrithik walks in wearing a turquoise blue suit. He compliments Maniesh Paul on his hair do, well that really pleases the latter. He shares how the judges – Karan, Farah and Ganesh played very important roles in his life while he was shaping up his career. Hrithik comes on the show to promote his movie – KAABIL. He also tells Jacqueline that she is the fittest woman in Bollywood! Wow, isn’t that absolutely wonderful?

The whole atmosphere feels very warm as Hrithik is seen interacting with his friends from the industry. He makes a request to Karan to sing a song and to that Karan very spontaneously sings – ‘Dekha tumko jabse.’ He also shakes a leg with Ganesh Hegde on the song – You are my Sonia. He first begins with the desi moves later breaks into the original steps of the song. The crowd goes crazy watching the dance icon giving a splendid performance live in front of them!

Apart from all the fun and frolic, Hrithik also mentions how amazed he feels to see the performers doing an outstanding job! It would be engrossing to see a fantabulous dancer himself praising the top three finalists.

Many more things to unfold while the superstar graces the evening for the finals.

Keep 21st Jan blocked, for JDJ9 will amuse you in every way possible!