posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 18th, 2017 at 3:00 pm

Shantanu Maheshwari, is a fantastic dancer as we all know. The contestant conquered one round after another leaving behind the other contestants while most of them got eliminated, Shantanu kept getting a notch closer to his dream i.e. winning the trophy of Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 9.

Just like anybody else it wasn’t easy for Shantanu to always have praises in his favour; he even underwent situations wherein the judges felt that somebody else did better than him at that time. However, Shantanu kept taking everything as a pinch of salt and never deviated from the prime point. That’s precisely why he reached the finals of JDJ9 along with Teriya and Salman Yusuff Khan.

Not thinking of the end result he did his bit everytime as a real performer. During the seasons he has been even adored by the beautiful judge, Jacqueline Fernandez. She always found him ‘cute’ apart from being so talented. Hence he considered her to be his lucky mascot. In fact one of the instances when Jacqueline was down with dengue, Shantanu was moved from a higher position to the lower about which the judges jokingly mentioned on Jacqueline’s come back post her recovery.

There has been a certain charm about Shantanu that makes him totally likable by not just the judges but the audience too!

We hope him to give his best during JDJ9 culmination!

Do watch JDJ9 on Saturday at 10 PM!